LEGO Bricktales VR receives a new gameplay trailer before tomorrow's launch on Quest.

Revealed during the UploadVR Winter Showcase, the latest LEGO Bricktales trailer gave us a fresh look at the flatscreen-to-VR adaptation. Captured using a mix of in-engine footage and Quest 3 directly, the new trailer details how developer ClockStone Studio is using mixed reality passthrough to place LEGO dioramas on your real-world table. Here's the trailer:

Previously released on flatscreeen platforms and mobile last year, LEGO Bricktales sees you helping your grandfather restore his amusement park and customizing the rides. Journeying across five LEGO-themed biomes ranging from sun-drenched deserts to medieval castles, each location offers different challenges like crafting bridges, cranes or a gyrocopter.

LEGO Bricktales arrives on December 7 for the Meta Quest platform. Anyone who pre-orders will receive an exclusive LEGO alien outfit.