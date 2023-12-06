The Pirate Queen Sets Sail Next February On Quest & PC VR

The Pirate Queen explores the life of a legendary 19th-century pirate next February on Quest and PC VR.

Announced this spring, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend comes from Singer Studios. Directed by Eloise Singer, this narrative adventure game stars Lucy Liu as 19th-century pirate Cheng Shih who sailed the South China Sea. At today's UploadVR Winter Showcase, both Singer and Liu outlined what to expect in a new gameplay trailer:

Previously debuted during this year's Tribeca Festival, The Pirate Queen took the prize for the Immersive Storyscapes Award. Focused on puzzle solving, exploration and more, here's the official story description:

The Pirate Queen is the forgotten story of Cheng Shih - a woman in 19th-century China who became one of the most powerful pirates in history. When the leader of the fleet dies suddenly, a widowed Cheng Shih faces the possibility of losing her status, security, and even her life. Players take on the identity of Cheng Shih to complete a series of puzzle-based tasks, outsmart enemies and become the Pirate Queen.

The Pirate Queen arrives in February 2024 on the Meta Quest platform and SteamVR.