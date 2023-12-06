Wallace and Gromit in The Grand Getaway sets off for Bognor Regis tomorrow on Quest.

Co-developed by Aardman, No Ghost and Atlas V (Madrid Noir), The Grand Getaway is an original story that sees the British duo stranded on Mars, joined by the golfing-themed Robo Caddy and AI assistant Beryl. Previously announced for Winter 2023, a new launch trailer during the UploadVR Winter Showcase revealed it's coming on December 7.

0:00 / 0:35 1×

While The Grand Getaway is predominantly a VR adventure, it also includes a mixed reality experience called Jamtastic!. Previously described by Aardman as being "part shooting gallery and part joyful mess maker," this MR shooter sees you testing Wallace's new ‘jam-to-toast delivery system’ while he's away on holiday.

Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway arrives on December 7 for the Meta Quest platform. We'll bring you our full review soon but in the meantime, check out our developer interview and hands-on preview to learn more.