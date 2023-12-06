Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles is a new mixed reality platformer with an Ancient Greek twist, and it's coming soon to Quest.

Developed by Novelab (Notes on Blindness, On the Morning you Wake), Demeter is a narrative-driven puzzle platformer that will "turn your furniture and walls into arduous puzzles that challenge your wits and dexterity." Playable in any size room thanks to procedural generation, your goal involves helping Atalanta after her ship crashes inside your home.

“Demeter is the first Mixed Reality game of this scale and ambition to be made and it is beyond thrilling to work at the forefront of what this technology can offer," says Paul Mezier, Executive Producer of Novelab in a prepared statement. "We’re really excited for Quest players everywhere to experience the world of Demeter right in their living room when it launches in January.”

Though VR isn't a stranger to platformers like Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss and Ven, Demeter marks the first time we recall seeing an MR platformer. It joins the increasing competition for the best mixed reality games on Quest 3, and we'll bring you our thoughts closer to launch.

Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles arrives on January 25, 2024, as a Meta Quest platform exclusive for $19.99. Pre-orders are now live with a 10% discount.