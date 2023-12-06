 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Green Hell VR Adds Co-Op Mode Next Year On Quest & PSVR 2

 &  Henry Stockdale
Green Hell VR screenshot

Green Hell VR is adding co-op support next year on Quest, Vive XR Elite and PSVR 2.

Following April's announcement that Incuvo were working on a four-player co-op mode for Green Hell VR, we got our first look at gameplay during the UploadVR Winter Showcase. While co-op isn't confirmed for Steam, it's worth remembering that particular port features major differences from the standalone/console version, effectively making it a separate release. Here's the new trailer:

0:00
/0:32

Today's news follows last week's major update for Green Hell VR, which added Spirits of Amazonia Part 1 on Quest, Vive XR Elite and PSVR 2. Described as the first part of a planned trilogy, this sees Jake Higgins trying to win the trust of the Mu’agi Tribe before the events of the main game, adding a new map and additional challenges.

Green Hell VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR, Vive XR Elite and PSVR 2.

Green Hell VR PC Review: A Brilliant, Brutal VR Survival Game
Green Hell VR on PC offers a much more authentic and demanding experience than the Quest edition, though that won’t necessarily make it better for everyone. Read on for our Green Hell VR PC review! You know that Green Hell VR is getting something right when I say it’
UploadVRJamie Feltham

UploadVR Member Takes

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More