Green Hell VR is adding co-op support next year on Quest, Vive XR Elite and PSVR 2.

Following April's announcement that Incuvo were working on a four-player co-op mode for Green Hell VR, we got our first look at gameplay during the UploadVR Winter Showcase. While co-op isn't confirmed for Steam, it's worth remembering that particular port features major differences from the standalone/console version, effectively making it a separate release. Here's the new trailer:

0:00 / 0:32 1×

Today's news follows last week's major update for Green Hell VR, which added Spirits of Amazonia Part 1 on Quest, Vive XR Elite and PSVR 2. Described as the first part of a planned trilogy, this sees Jake Higgins trying to win the trust of the Mu’agi Tribe before the events of the main game, adding a new map and additional challenges.

Green Hell VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR, Vive XR Elite and PSVR 2.