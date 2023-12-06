The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will receive its Quest 3 upgrade next month.

Announced this June, Skydance Interactive previously confirmed plans to release "an enhanced version" of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for Meta's latest headset back in June. Though it originally targeted a fall 2023 launch, that's now arriving on January 16, 2024. Revealed during the latest UploadVR Winter Showcase, you can check out new gameplay footage below:

0:00 / 0:56 1×

Initially launched for older Quest headsets in October 2020, Skydance Interactive provided a more detailed upgrade comparison during this year's annual Connect conference. That revealed upgraded textures, new effects, expanded draw distance, enhanced lighting with dynamic shows, increased number of zombies in open areas and more.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Enhanced Edition arrives on Quest 3 on January 16. Elsewhere, it's available now on PC VR, PSVR, PSVR 2, Quest 2 and Quest Pro.