Halloween 2025: New VR Games & Seasonal Updates

Looking for new VR games this Halloween? Here's what we've found.

The spookiest time of the year is nearly upon us. Many VR developers are getting into the spirit once more, and we've previously covered individual Halloween updates for Trombone Champ: Unflattened, Ghosts of Tabor, GORN 2, Phasmophobia, and Smash Drums. Just like last year, we're rounding up a big list to cover the wider crowd.

This list primarily focuses on new horror games released in the last month or so, horror-adjacent action titles, and seasonal-themed updates if you're after something a bit lighter. While it's not the main focus, we may also mention games with repeat events from previous years. Demos are also included. If Halloween isn't your thing, there's no lack of new VR games elsewhere this October.

This list isn't focusing on discounts across each major platform either, though the Meta Horizon Store currently has a fall sale live. You can also find dozens of PlayStation VR2 discounts in the 'Planet of the Discounts' sale. Steam will have its own sale event soon too, though Pico isn't a given. We'll update this further as we learn more.

So, if you're jumping into your headset this Halloween, here's a selection of seasonally appropriate VR games you can check out.

Among Us 3D

Among Us 3D continues its run of limited-time events this Halloween, this time introducing Afterlife. Available now on all platforms until November 13, this gives both impostors and crewmates an expanded role after dying as a Wraith or Guardian Angel. New cosmetics are also available.

Ancient Dungeon

Ancient Dungeon, the voxel roguelike dungeon crawler, will receive a seasonal update on October 28. The studio informed UploadVR this includes a brand new arena mode, giving you new options across clearing waves with a roguelite structure. There's also new cosmetics, LIV support, a home base makeover for Halloween, and more.

Animal Company

Animal Company has been a growing free-to-play horror hit on Quest with regular content updates, so it's little surprise to see Wooster Games jumping in for Halloween. The first update introduced a graveyard area and seasonal quests, which have been expanded upon with the recent 'Circus Update.'

Store links - Quest

BlackGate

BlackGate by Fun Train is a 4v1 asymmetric multiplayer horror game that recently launched in early access. This pits four engineers trying to repair the titular space station, restoring crucial systems and unlocking the Armory, against a fifth player who controls an evolving alien.

Store links - Quest

Broken Spectre: Director's Cut

Broken Spectre from Games By Stitch (Elsewhere Electric) was originally released for last-gen headsets in 2023, offering a cosmic horror game set where you play as Casey Brewer. Searching for her presumed deceased father after receiving a cryptic call from him, the studio recently launched a Director's Cut edition with improved visuals.

By Grit Alone

By Grit Alone by Crooks Peak is an intense action horror game. Offering a sci-fi anthology of narrative tales, this sees you exploring derelict starships in the “Bermuda Triangle of space” as you fend off vicious aliens to survive. While it originally launched on Quest last year, it's now heading to Steam this month, and a free PC VR demo is currently live.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Cactus Jam

Not to be confused with the Cactus Cowboy series, Cactus Jam is a free-to-play sandbox game that pits cacti vs. aliens, tasking you with collecting jam jars while avoiding monsters. A free Halloween update is now live with a new horror level, a visiting Witch Doctor, new decorations across the town, seasonal cosmetics, and more.

Store links - Quest

Connectome

Following its May launch on Quest, Connectome developer Grant Hinkson advised UploadVR the puzzle game is receiving a Halloween update on October 27 with new rooms. “A skull, a tunnel, towering pumpkins, and witch’s hats await in a short but delightful Halloween experience, all accompanied by a new music track, custom created for the update,” confirmed Hinkson.

Store links - Quest

Deisim

VR god simulator Deisim has been releasing regular updates across 2025, and its Halloween update drops on October 30. Developer Myron Games informed UploadVR that to celebrate the 1st anniversary of Underworld Overseer, this crossover adds monsters from the studio's more recent title as summonable creatures in Deisim.

DigiGods

Free-to-play social sandbox DigiGods received the new 'Pet Update' last week. Developer Squido Studio confirmed this introduces limited-time items, free Halloween decor, DigiCity and hub seasonal decorations, and more.

Store links - Quest

Dimensional Double Shift

Dimensional Double Shift, the hand tracking only co-op game from Owlchemy Labs, launched its first Halloween festival following the recent New Joysey DLC. This adds new seasonal decorations, unlockable ghostly cosmetics, and in-game radio ghost stories around the campfire.

Store links - Quest

Dread Meridian

Dread Meridian is an upcoming survival horror game by Level Infinite that's heading to both Quest and PC VR. While the latest Steam Next Fest is now over, the demo released during the event remains available to download. You can read our full impressions below.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Zombie survival shooter Drop Dead: The Cabin has been on Quest since 2023, and Soul Assembly is bringing it to Steam on October 29 with an optional flatscreen mode. That includes four-player co-op with cross-platform multiplayer in the works, and the studio recently offered a look at its upcoming roadmap.

FitXR

Fitness platform FitXR kicked off Season 4 Part 1, also known as “Imagine,” earlier this month. This leans into a spookier environment that you can permanently unlock by completing five workout challenges, themed gloves, an exclusive profile frame, and two new “team members” just for Halloween.

Store links - Quest

Ghosts of Tabor

Ghosts of Tabor recently doubled up its Halloween celebrations with the Terminator: Dark Fate DLC, adding a new skin pack based on the iconic sci-fi film series. Seasonal decorations are live across the Matka Graveyard and player bunker, and that's out now on Quest and Steam. A PS VR2 release for the DLC is also on the way.

Gorilla Tag

Gorilla Tag relaunched its Ghost Reactor map alongside a new Halloween-themed update, adding chaos seeds into these facilities alongside other seasonal additions. Limited-time Halloween cosmetics are now live too, and those are joined by “spooky environments.”

GORN 2

Slapstick arena fighter GORN 2 launched a free update to celebrate Halloween called 'Fight of the Living Dead.' That introduced a new boss who can awaken dead fighters, alongside a range of themed weapons like a scythe, resurrection staff, and a giant bone-shaped hammer. This update is eventually coming to PS VR2, but for now it's only on Steam and Quest.

GRAB

GRAB is a sandbox multiplayer parkour game from SlinDev that continues receiving regular content updates. While the main focus of its latest patch was introducing physics objects to the game, the new 'Haunted' update also came with themed cosmetics and new decorations.

Store links - Quest

Hauntify

Hauntify previously came to our attention through its use of continuous scene meshing on Quest 3, and it's only appropriate to give it a highlighted spot here too. Currently in early access, you must survive and expel evil spirits trying to hunt you down in your living space. In preparation for Halloween, developer Virtual Go recently outlined setup options you can use.

Store links - Quest

Memoreum

Developed by Patient 8 Games, Memoreum is a VR action horror game that arrives earlier this month on Quest. Set in the year 2311, you play as Dr. Otto Hudson as you discover your ship's inhabitants have succumbed to the Ichor Infection. Steam and PlayStation VR2 versions are coming, though release dates are currently unknown.

Store links - Quest

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is an officially licensed free-to-play social game by K5 Factory that left early access last month, offering an amusement park world to explore. Its new update adds the 'Spooky Castle' for a haunted house-type experience that supports eight players, the Crazy Maze with three challenges, limited-time outfits, and new moderation features.

Store links - Quest

Pencil!

You probably weren't expecting a mixed reality educational app for drawing to make this list, but Pencil - Learn To Draw launched its first free update with six new lessons. This focuses on drawing mythical beings and cryptids like Bigfoot, unicorns, the Loch Ness Monster, and more.

Store links - Android XR, Quest

Phasmophobia

Co-op ghost hunting simulator Phasmophobia launched its annual spooky season event, Crimson Eye. Running until the end of this month, this offers new in-game rewards like the Child of the Cult ID Card. A rotating selection of maps is affected by the Blood Moon weather, which increases the investigation difficulty but secures a 10% increase to all rewards.

Pinball FX VR

Pinball FX VR continues introducing new tables through DLC updates, adding iconic names like Tomb Raider and more Williams tables. Its latest update fittingly focuses on the Mistress of the Dark, Elvira, with two new licensed tables in time for Halloween. You can check out our impressions below.

Store links - Quest

Puzzling Places

Puzzling Places is one of those games that continues receiving long-term updates, and its latest patch is live on Quest and PS VR2. Titled 'Undead Afterparty,' this content update is a follow-up to the previous Dance of the Damned puzzle, featuring a haunted house with zombies roaming the streets. That's free to claim until December 16, 2025.

Store links - PS VR2, Quest

Prison Boss Prohibition

Co-op bootlegging game Prison Boss Prohibition has continued receiving free content updates since launch, and Trebuchet's latest one is seasonally appropriate. This revamps your hideout, adds Halloween customizations, spooky clients, and new cosmetics. Notably, this update also removes the barrier that would previously separate players during co-op.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Requisition VR: Hunt & Extract

Following its initial Steam release in 2023, physics-based co-op game Requisition VR received a major revamp earlier this year on Quest. Instead of updating the original version, developer Spheroom is giving this a new release on Steam that focuses on delivering an extraction-based PvPvE adventure.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Scared by Squares

Scared by Squares is a creepy exploration game where you're a prisoner who's been given a life sentence. Giving you one last chance at life, you've been sent into a digital prison of perfect squares known as the Cube following reports of dangerous irregularities. We're still awaiting news on the PC VR version, but it's out now on Quest in early access with a separate demo available.

Store links - Quest

Smash Drums

Smash Drums received limited-edition items in a new Halloween event that's live until November 30, though this is only available on Quest right now. This added new drumsticks, a skull avatar whose jaw wobbles along with you as you talk, and a new song called 'Dawg,' all of which are unlocked by meeting specific score requirements.

Store links - Quest

Synth Riders

Fresh off its recent launch for the new Samsung Galaxy XR headset, Synth Riders is also celebrating Halloween once again. This time around, it's getting a free new song called The Evil Dab by Voicians, while the base game is also being discounted.

Table Troopers

Table Troopers is a mixed reality tabletop game reminiscent of Worms that left early access back in July. This month's Halloween update adds a new graveyard map, a new trooper team, four new weapons, and a seasonal rule set you can switch off at any time. Developer Cosmorama also advised this new update adds matchmaking and campaign improvements.

Store links - Quest

Titan Isles

Launched last month on Quest and Steam, co-op action adventure Titan Isles has now received a limited-time event called the Hollowlight Festival. This adds a new race to collect Halloween pumpkins, a short time trial challenge where you can earn a unique trophy, and a disco area to the hub.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Trenches VR

Developed by Steelkrill Studio, Trenches VR is a psychological horror game set during World War 1 with a supernatural twist, and it previously launched for flatscreen platforms. Quest and Steam support microphone detection where enemies can hear your breathing, and dying sends you back to the start. It's also coming to PS VR2, though that version is delayed “for a short time.”

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Trombone Champ: Unflattened

Trombone Champ: Unflattened recently received two Halloween updates at once, split between a free update and paid DLC. The former added new trombone cosmetics, two new tracks, and a new Halloween-themed stage. As for the $2.99 DLC, that included an extra song and further cosmetics.

Twilight Zone VR

Initially released in 2022 on Quest 2 with a PlayStation VR2 release arriving later on, Fun Train's VR game based on The Twilight Zone received a major visual update for Quest 3. This adds new or enhanced textures for enemies, weapons, tools, and the game's environments across all three included stories.

Store links - PS VR2, Quest

V-Racer Hoverbike

Following its relaunch earlier this year, sci-fi racing game V-Racer Hoverbike is getting into the seasonal spirit with Hoverween. This introduced a Halloween makeover for the whole game, “spookified” lobbies with new visuals and music, some altered color and lighting across different tracks, and jack-o'-lantern helmets.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Walkabout Mini Golf

Mighty Coconut recently launched its latest DLC course for Walkabout Mini Golf, Forgotten Fairyland. Available on all supported VR platforms and iOS, the game's 36th course sees you exploring the “crumbling remains” of Fairyland Amusement Park. You can check out our tour above.

Waltz of the Wizard

Waltz of the Wizard is another game that's continued receiving long-term support, and Aldin Dynamics is giving this a major content update alongside the iOS launch on October 27. Skully’s Fantastic Fails adds a rocket launch section in the Courtyard for wild experiments, new reactions, more voice lines, and additional new events across the Tower.

Yeeps: Horror

Free-to-play VR game Yeeps: Hide and Seek has rebranded for Halloween with Yeeps: Horror, and traveling through red portals introduces you to official horror levels with unique threats. Eight levels are currently available following a recent expansion drop, with two more arriving on October 30.

Store links - Quest

Other Mentions

We aimed to be as comprehensive as we reasonably could for this round-up, focusing on a varied selection of games with more sizable Halloween updates. If you're after even more options, here's what else we've seen.

If you'd like to inform us about a VR/MR game we should know about for this article, you can use our contact page to get in touch or email tips@uploadvr.com.