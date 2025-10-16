Pinball FX VR Adds Two New Spooky Halloween-Themed Tables Today

Zen Studios is bringing us a treat better than getting a full-sized candy bar in your bag this Halloween season with two more licensed Williams tables coming to Pinball FX VR today featuring the iconic Mistress of the Dark, Elvira.

Here's what you can expect from these two tables:

Scared Stiff

0:00 / 0:59 1× Gameplay captured by UploadVR

Scared Stiff is a fast table that has a lot going on under the glass. You'll find plenty of spooky eye candy here, from a glowing-eyed snake skeleton that wraps the length of the table to a pair of highly detailed and animated spiders hovering just above each hand. A miniature version of Elvira is also present, trying to distract you as flashing lights and effects, like holographic bats flying away as sparks of blue electricity explode when the ball strikes the upper bumpers, fill the table.

Some players might find a further distraction with a detailed life-sized model of the Mistress of the Dark herself, Cassandra Peterson as Elvira, who stands tableside while teasing and taunting as you play.

Elvira and the Party Monsters

0:00 / 0:59 1× Gameplay captured by UploadVR

Elvira and the Party Monsters is the slower of the two tables, and that's a good thing because it gives you more time to take in all the eye candy going on across its animated surfaces. Starting with a tiny Elvira soaking in her cauldron hot tub while watching your every move, to her life-sized twin once again standing next to the table waving at you on the side while you play, there's a lot to distract you.

This table has a classic feel with plenty of flashing lights and special effects to enjoy. One wow moment was the first time seeing the ball roll along a long holographic-looking tunnel, but what really makes this one stand out is its comedy and sense of nostalgia. It leans hard into that tongue-in-cheek, 80s late-night cable TV vibe, where Peterson brought her brand of humor and horror together to form a cult following around the character of Elvira that has lasted decades.

Cassandra Peterson as Elvira

Zen Studios continues to impress with its DLC tables, and we're already eagerly awaiting what might come next. We're also excited for the upcoming upgrade kit for the X-Arcade Arcade2TV XR controller, which is the most immersive way to play Pinball FX VR, so look for updates on that as soon as we receive a kit for review.

Until then, keep flipping and nudging your way through Zen’s growing DLC lineup on Quest, and let us know your thoughts on these or any of the other tables Zen has to offer in the comments below.