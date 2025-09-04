X-Arcade Opens Pre-Orders For Upcoming X-Force Pinball Haptics Upgrade

X-Arcade is taking pre-orders for the X-Force Haptics Kit, a DIY upgrade that's designed exclusively for their Arcade2TV-XR controller.

The kit aims to deliver authentic pinball immersion in VR and mixed reality with extra haptic effects many hardcore fans of classic physical pinball machines have been asking for.

X-Arcade first explained the plan for the kit to UploadVR during GDC last year. In our initial testing, we found the X-Arcade Arcade2TV-XR controller enhances immersion when playing Pinball FX VR, but wished it had more of the haptic feedback found with physical pinball.

X-Force Haptics introduces four audio-driven bass shaker modules set to vibrate in sync with game audio, aimed at allowing you to feel bumper hits, nudges, and ramp rolls as more than just sound coming from the headset. Also included are new flipper solenoids, which deliver the familiar mechanical "clack" of a traditional pinball cabinet.

There is also a new spring-loaded plunger included, equipped with an optical sensor, designed to provide precision control over ball launches in both VR and XInput modes. A built-in 6DOF (six-degrees-of-freedom) motion sensor also comes with this kit and should enable real-world cabinet nudges that affect gameplay just as they would on an authentic table. How sensitive that sensor is to triggering a tilt is going to be something we plan to test thoroughly.

X-Arcade is also including dashboard-mounted control knobs to fine-tune audio and vibration levels on the fly. Other upgrades include a redesigned back panel, a firmware-upgradeable control board, improved dual 25-watt speakers, and a new wireless dongle.

Pre-orders for the X-Force Haptics Kit are now live on the X-Arcade website at a launch price of $150 with shipments expected to begin in November and December.

We already have the existing Arcade2TV-XR devices in our VR labs at home and plan to assess the haptics kit in upcoming streams and write-ups.