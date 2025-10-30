Beat Saber Prepares For Halloween With Spooky Scary Skeletons Shock Drop

Beat Saber is celebrating Halloween with a new Shock Drop for Spooky Scary Skeletons.

First released in 1996, Andrew Gold's famous song marks the latest DLC drop in Beat Saber less than a day before Halloween comes around. Using 2013's electronic dance remix by The Living Tombstone, this extended version costs $1.99 and it's available now for Steam and Quest. A Steam post confirms the game's also received an updated, spooky-themed environment.

This isn't the first time Beat Saber's received a Halloween update, and you may recall 2021 saw Beat Games release Spooky Beat from its former CEO, Jaroslav Beck. That introduced the Halloween-themed environment but unlike today's DLC, that arrived as a free content update.

Today's news follows this month's earlier announcement that Beat Saber will also receive OST 8 next month, marking the first OST release in over a year. However, not much has been confirmed beyond the November release window, and the initial teaser video doesn't provide any hints on what to expect.

Beat Saber's Spooky Scary Skeletons DLC is out now for $1.99 on Quest and Steam.