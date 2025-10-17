Beat Saber Confirms OST 8 Launch This November

Beat Saber will receive OST 8 next month, marking the first OST release in over a year.

Announced today in a blog post, Meta confirmed that the latest major Beat Saber update is on its way this November. Much like last year's initial tease for OST 7, little else is known about this upcoming update, and the video doesn't offer any real hints. Unlike the paid DLC packs, OSTs have always been free updates, so we'd assume this will be a similar deal.

OST 7 launched in June 2024, offering five songs from artists like Lindsey Stirling and Camellia to celebrate the game's sixth anniversary. Since then, we've seen numerous paid DLCs like the Monstercat Mixtape 2 and Metallica pack. There's also been individual “Shock Drops” like viral TikTok song Gabriela, Espresso, Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, and more.

As a reminder, these Beat Saber tracks won't be available on either PlayStation VR or PlayStation VR2. Meta announced in June that it's no longer releasing new content for Sony's platform, though September's PS VR2 download charts show that it remains a strong performer. Multiplayer support will end for both headsets on January 21, 2026.

Beat Saber is out now on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.