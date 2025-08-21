Hauntify on Quest 3 now uses Lasertag's continuous scene meshing, avoiding the problems of Meta's official room scanning system.

Since shortly after the launch of Quest 3, the $7 Hauntify on Quest has used Meta's official room setup system, guiding you through how to ensure your scans for separate rooms can connect for a whole-home experience. While this did technically work, it was often a lengthy process that led some players to just give up and refund the game.

Back in May, we highlighted how Lasertag's developer Julian Triveri implemented continuous scene meshing on Quest 3 & 3S using the Depth API. This removes the need for the official mixed reality room setup process, and handles furniture and other objects being added, removed, or moved - even during gameplay.

As we mentioned in that article, Triveri made the source code for his technique available on GitHub for other developers to use. Now, the developer of Hauntify has integrated it.

Hauntify's developer tells UploadVR that he modified Triveri's code to include saving and loading meshes, which he claims prevents performance dips and ensures the play area remains consistent between sessions.

Triveri's code isn't the only ready-made solution for continuous scene meshing on Quest. Niantic recently brought its Spatial SDK to Quest, which uses the passthrough camera API with Niantic's own computer vision models, and this supports even longer range meshing. But Niantic Spatial SDK has a licensing cost of around $0.10 per month per monthly active user, whereas Triveri's code is free to use.

With the new update, Hauntify can now easily be used in large homes, across multiple floors, and even outdoors. It also lets you do things like close a door to hide from ghosts. This is how the game already works on the visionOS version, leveraging Apple Vision Pro's LiDAR-generated continuous scene mesh.

Hauntify could become an ideal Halloween 2025 demo of mixed reality on Quest 3 and Quest 3S.