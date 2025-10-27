Quest's New Immersive Home Gets Spooky Blumhouse Forest For Halloween

Quest's new Immersive Home system has a Blumhouse Forest background for Halloween.

Meta Horizon OS v81, which rolled out this month, got rid of all the legacy Quest VR home environments and replaced them with a new "Immersive Home", powered by Meta's new Horizon Engine. The new Immersive Home is a singular core environment that launched with four background scenery options: Horizon Central, Midnight, Valley, and Oceanarium, each a combination of nearby 3D assets and a skybox.

For Halloween, Meta has now added a fifth background scenery option: Blumhouse Forest.

0:00 / 0:35 1× Footage captured by UploadVR.

Blumhouse is the studio behind the biggest horror movie franchises of the 21st century, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Sinister, The Purge, Split, Get Out, M3GAN, and the cinema adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's.

Earlier this year, Blumhouse released a Horrorverse world in Meta Horizon Worlds, with social experiences based on M3GAN, The Purge, Wolf Man, The Black Phone, and more.

And just a few weeks ago, it released Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema, a Quest 3 app which lets people in the US rent M3GAN or The Black Phone to watch them in custom VR environments with tailored immersive effects.

You can activate the new Blumhouse Forest background scenery in Immersive Home by pressing the left Touch controller's menu button or, for hand tracking, opening your palm and pinching your left index finger to your left thumb.