It's a packed month for new VR games this October, so we're highlighting the biggest releases on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

Following an unsurprisingly quieter summer, September started picking up the pace once more. Our highlights included DrakkenRidge, Titan Isles, UnLoop, Of Lies and Rain, ZIX, and Unseen Diplomacy 2, while Table Troopers entered full release. Sushi Ben and Dungeons of Eternity both launched on Steam, and Valve's storefront hosted a major PC VR celebration with the VR Forever Fest.

Fall is often the busiest time for new VR games, so we'll keep a keen eye on news as it comes in. We'll refresh this list across the month, and our upcoming VR games list remains regularly updated. Though we wouldn't classify it in the same way for this list, Forefront kicks off an open beta on October 9, and Steam Next Fest runs from October 13-20. We've included individual demos below too.

With that out of the way, here are our highlights for new VR games this October on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

Laser Matrix - October 1 (Quest)

Developed by Breach, Laser Matrix involves dodging laser hazards as you attempt to hit glowing buttons in a dynamically adapting arena, taking a similar approach to Laser Dance. It features scaling difficulty settings with optional gameplay modifiers and two gameplay modes: Survival Mode and Time Trials.

Project MIX Demo - October 1 (Quest 3)

Project Mix is a risqué anime-inspired VR game where you play as Rone, a former thug looking to leave his old life behind, promising a branching narrative based on your choices with various romance routes. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign and April's PC VR demo on Steam, a Quest 3 and 3S demo is confirmed to launch on October 1.

BlackGate - October 2 (Quest)

BlackGate by Fun Train is a 4v1 asymmetric multiplayer horror game that's heading for an early access launch. This pits four engineers trying to repair the titular space station, restoring crucial systems and unlocking the Armory, against a fifth player who controls an alien. Starting off as a small larva, the alien grows more powerful as it successfully harms the engineers.

Dick Wilde - October 2 (Quest 3)

One of the older VR titles by Bolverk Games (Genotype, Surviving Mars: Pioneer), 2017's Dick Wilde is coming back on Quest 3, an arcade shooting game where you take down critters across a swamp. Bolverk states this re-release comes with a price drop and further gameplay balancing.

My Monsters - October 2 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Unbinary studio Ludact, My Monsters uses a hand-painted art style for this surreal third-person journey with environmental puzzle solving and platforming. Joined by a small monster called Moti, you must confront creatures designed to represent common psychological struggles that include loneliness, fear, and anxiety.

Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset - October 7 (Quest 3)

Following Vader Immortal and Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, the next Star Wars game to reach Quest features both VR and mixed reality gameplay. Beyond Victory takes place around Solo: A Star Wars Story, where you meet “up-and-comer” Volo Bolus as he joins forces with podracer Sebulba from Star Wars: Episode I. You can find out more in our recent hands-on preview.

Super RC - October 8 (Quest)

Super RC, the latest project from the developers behind the Ultrawings series, features 1/5 scale remote-controlled cars you can collect, build, customize, and race through “three hours” of single-player races. Supporting both MR and VR gameplay, this also features a track creator mode, car customization, a sandbox mode, and online multiplayer for up to 8 players.

The Phoenix Gene - October 8 (PC VR)

Inspired by Star Fox and Ikaruga, The Phoenix Gene is a third-person narrative on-rails shooter by HEROmation where you play as Firestorm, a phoenix aiming to protect Jackie after an accident involving an immortality serum. Now heading to PC VR following last week's Update 1.3 on Quest, this PC edition includes 120fps support. A free Steam demo also is live now.

Memoreum - October 9 (Quest)

Developed by Patient 8 Games, Memoreum is a VR action horror game that began life as a Dead Space VR mod. Set in the year 2311, you play as Dr. Otto Hudson as you discover your ship's inhabitants have succumbed to the Ichor Infection. Steam and PlayStation VR2 versions are coming later on, though a specific release date is unknown.

Scared by Squares - October 9 (Quest)

Scared by Squares is a creepy exploration game where you're a prisoner who's been given a life sentence. Giving you one last chance at life, you've been sent into a digital prison of perfect squares known as the Cube following reports of dangerous irregularities. You can play the Quest demo now and while a PC VR version is on the way, this month's early access launch is only on Quest.

Dreams of Another - October 10 (PS VR2)

Dreams of Another is the next entry in the PixelJunk series coming to PS5 with an exclusive first-person mode for PS VR2. Following the theme of “No Creation Without Destruction,” you create objects by shooting guns rather than destroying them. Take a look at our preview and Q-Games interview to learn more, and it's worth noting the Steam version doesn't have PC VR support.

Reach - October 16 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest 3)

Reach is an ambitious AAA cinematic VR adventure from nDreams Elevation where you portray reluctant hero Rosa. Focused on unearthing the secrets of an underground civilization as you take down a series of mythical threats, we had strong impressions in our recent preview, and we'll bring you our full review as soon as we can.

Vex Mage - October 16 (Quest), October 21 (PC VR)

Developed by Nervous Systems and published by Fast Travel Games, Vex Mage aims to deliver a high-speed shooter where you and up to two additional players fight through deadly arenas as enemies emerge from all sides. That's getting a slightly staggered launch across both platforms with an optional flatscreen mode on Steam, while free Quest and PC VR demos are out now.

Cité Alexandrie - October 17 (Quest)

Cité Alexandrie by Sirene Rouge Games is a narrative-management game set in an alternate 1980s France, where culture such as books and records has become contraband as you run an “illegal cultural network.” That's out this month on Quest.

Trenches VR - October 22 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Developed by Steelkrill Studio and published by Perp Games, Trenches VR is a psychological horror game set during World War 1 with a supernatural twist, and it previously launched for flatscreen platforms. The Quest and Steam editions support microphone detection where enemies can hear your real-life breathing, and dying sends you back to the start.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate - October 23 (PC VR)

A remake of 2022's time travel adventure Wanderer, Mighty Eyes is back with Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate. Playing as Asher Neumann, this adventure focuses on escape room-style puzzles as you explore different time periods. Previously released on Quest and PlayStation VR2, it's now heading to Steam following a PC VR demo launch. However, just be aware that Wanderer has seen repeat delays before, so this timeline may slip.

The Amygdala Protocol - October 24 (Quest)

Created by TitanZGames, The Amygdala Protocol is a puzzle survival game where you portray a private detective as you visit the Crestwood Institute. Tasked with finding a missing neurologist, Dr. Elias Thorne, this promises a dark conspiracy that goes from a missing persons case to investigating highly unethical experiments.

Arken Age - October 30 (Quest 3)

Developed by VitruviusVR, Arken Age is a single-player action-adventure game that previously arrived on Steam and PlayStation VR2. This upcoming Quest 3 port features full content parity with the original release, and our recent preview considered this to be a promising standalone port. You can also check out our full review for the original launch.

Little Planet - October 30 (Quest)

Currently in early access, Little Planet by VRWOOD originally arrived in 2023 and has seen a consistent slate of updates ever since. Playable alone and in multiplayer, this social sandbox lets you build a home across different planets with the ability to terraform these worlds. That's now entering full release later this month, which coincides with a free-to-play transition.

By Grit Alone - October 2025 (PC VR)

By Grit Alone by Crooks Peak is an intense action horror game that originally launched on Quest last November. Offering a sci-fi anthology of narrative tales, this sees you exploring derelict starships in the “Bermuda Triangle of space” as you fend off vicious aliens to survive. That's now reaching Steam with a demo launching on October 1, and demo progress carries over to the main game.

Drop Dead: The Cabin - October 2025 (PC VR)

Initially launched two years ago on Quest, zombie survival shooter Drop Dead: The Cabin is now heading to PC VR with four-player co-op, cross-platform multiplayer, and a flatscreen mode. Soul Assembly previously confirmed this upcoming port features visual enhancements, and a Steam Next Fest demo will be available on October 13.

Zero Caliber Remastered - October 2025 (PS VR2)

Zero Caliber is one of VR's older FPS hits, and that's now heading to PlayStation VR2 with a remastered edition. While XREAL Games confirmed it's aiming for an October launch, a specific release date remains unconfirmed. The studio also plans to bring the sequel, Zero Caliber 2, to Sony's headset at a later date.

