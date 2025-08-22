Super RC Races Onto Quest From Ultrawings 2 Developer, Trailer & Discussion

Super RC races onto Quest headsets soon from the developer of Ultrawings 2.

I met with long-time VR developer Chris Stockman on a sunny suburban street in VR as we raced our cars around one another. He and his colleagues at Bit Planet Games are launching Super RC soon with extensive features in a deep simulation of radio-controlled cars.

The cars are 1/5 scale and catch a lot of air if you get them off a ramp at speed, so there's plenty of time for tricks. Super RC includes extensive map-making tools and, of course, multiplayer. After taking a spin in a recent build, I told Stockman we'd premiere his upcoming trailer with UploadVR whenever he's ready.

Bit Planet Games is just about ready.

Super RC launches at $8 on the Quest store soon and the trailer premieres on UploadVR. It's a fun video showing the features packed into the game at launch, put together by an experienced VR developer who brought this to us on a schedule that just doesn't line up with other showcases, nor with the overall changing priorities of platform companies like Meta, Apple, Google, Valve or Microsoft.

Ultrawings 2 won an "essential" rating from us when it launched in 2022 and I encourage you to check it out today. Picking the game up now on Steam, Quest or PSVR 2 would be the quickest way to support a developer fighting against headwinds in 2025 that were tailwinds in 2022.

And then wishlist the upcoming Quest store version of Super RC.

The trailer premieres here:

In 2022, an article like this from UploadVR would've included extensive hands-on impressions of the game. The state of the industry in 2025, however, is leading us toward changes in our approach so that we are fostering ongoing conversations with the people who make spaces for us in VR.

Today we're hosting our first VR Sideload episode with Bit Planet Games joining us. If you've been missing our Gamescast, stop on by to learn about a newly announced upcoming VR game, talk with the developer behind it, and drop a comment to let us know if you have any questions or ideas.