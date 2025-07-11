Survival Horror FPS Trenches VR Makes Its Way To Quest, Steam & PS VR2 Soon

Trenches VR is a psychological horror set during World War 1, and it arrives on headsets later this year.

Developed by Steelkrill Studio and published by Perp Games, Trenches VR is the latest game to get a flatscreen-to-VR treatment. Newly announced at the UploadVR Summer Showcase, this survival horror recreates the claustrophobic trenches of the First World War with a supernatural spin to add to the tension. Trying to escape from enemy lines, a soldier must find clues while facing increasingly unexpected threats.

Arguably one of the more impactful genres to adapt to VR, Trenches’ gameplay elements, such as its otherworldly monsters reacting to every sound, the need to hide often, and jumpscares galore, aim to please hardcore horror fans. To make matters worse, your sanity bar adds to the tense atmosphere that may change the game’s surroundings depending on how much it drops.

With Steelkrill Studio's previous flatscreen releases including Backrooms 1998, and The Stairway 7, Trenches VR could be a fitting inclusion to a strong library of VR horror. Perp Games is also working on the upcoming Slender: The Arrival VR, while other horror releases include MADiSON VR and HappyFunLand.

Trenches VR is due to release later this year on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and Steam.