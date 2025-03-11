Slender: The Arrival VR Heads To Quest, Steam & PS VR2 This Spring

Flatscreen horror game Slender: The Arrival will be released later this year for Steam, PS VR2, and Quest.

Announced during today's VR Games Showcase, Slender: The Arrival will be ported from flatscreen to VR in spring this year. Developed by Blue Isle Studios, the first-person horror game pulls from the notorious creepypasta character The Slender Man, asking players to survive eerie environments while avoiding The Slender Man's haunting faceless stare and hair-raising presence.

The flatscreen version of Slender: The Arrival reimagined solo developer Mark Hadley's 2012 game Slender: Eight Pages — a survival horror experience that explores the eerie internet creation and asks players to find collectables in a dense, unforgiving forest. Alongside visual updates, like enhanced shadows and renewed models, Slender: The Arrival also introduced a new story for players to creep through while avoiding the sinister being.

The VR port further expands on the series' affinity for immersive horror, allowing players to move through the space more literally and experience these enhancements up close. Slender: The Arrival was previously delayed to 2025, with Perp Games and Blue Isle Studios explaining that the team needed more time to 'fully translate' the franchise into VR.

Slender: The Arrival VR is coming to PS VR2, Steam and Quest in late spring 2025.