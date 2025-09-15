Walkabout Mini Golf's Hardest And Easiest Holes Revealed Alongside Alice In Wonderland Course

Curiouser and curiouser.

The creators of Walkabout Mini Golf are teeing up two more courses for release in VR headsets at $3.99 this year. While next month's release is yet to be revealed, Alice's Adventures In Wonderland joins the "world of Walkabout" in December.

The announcement of the course and its upcoming release marks five years of Walkabout Mini Golf. To mark the occasion, studio Mighty Coconut released some data about the game including the easiest and hardest holes.

The studio also confirmed to UploadVR exclusively that, later this year, some courses will start to feature playable tabletop board games like chess.

Turn Off Stroke Limit

Night mode on hole 18 of Cherry Blossom is Walkabout Mini Golf's most difficult hole.

For the Walkabout experts looking for a challenge, you might take the CocoVision camera out to hole 18 of Cherry Blossom's night mode to film yourself putting there. Go into the settings to turn off stroke limit as you try to putt through the maze. If you can master that hole, you might be able to master just about any course in Walkabout Mini Golf because Mighty Coconut says that's the hardest hole in the game. However many strokes it takes you to finish, take the video and send it to a Walkabout friend and see if they can do better. For those curious, Mighty Coconut says Mars Gardens hole 15 is the easiest hole in one to make.

Here are some more figures released by Mighty Coconut:

2 Billion+ Putts

23,004,672 Total Hours Played

43,365,815 Total Sessions Played

~55 Million Total Foxhunt Clues Found

~84 Million Lost Balls Found

1,178,475 Grip-to-Puppets Deployed

The grip-to-puppet figure means that, since April 1, Walkabout golfers spawned more than one million puppet friends.

In trying to map out the acreage of Walkabout Mini Golf such that people could understand the scale of the buildout in VR, Mighty Coconut's artists estimate they curate just 26 acres of greens and interior spaces in VR after five years of development.

Of course, that's just the playable green spaces of the core game of mini golf in Walkabout. The magic of the title – the "world of Walkabout" as the studio phrased it in its announcement – is that hundreds of thousands of people on those playable greens are merely staying on the Walkabout Path carefully planned by the artists. That path is actually encased within a much larger space most players barely touch. Just how much bigger? There are some 97,000 acres (393.4 square kilometers) explorable in Walkabout by flight, smooth locomotion, or teleportation.

"Walkabout for many people has almost started to function as a bit of a third place, whether it's a college friend or a dad that you live far away from, that you're not able to get together with very often, I feel like Walkabout has kind of become that place that a lot of people socialize," Walkabout creator Lucas Martell said. "There is something kind of magical that happens with that sense of a shared space when you're playing with someone else, especially with somebody that you're close to. It's just like in the real world. You can remember where you were sitting at or where you were standing at when you had a certain conversation."

Walkabout said it was also releasing a line of avatar outfits for subscribers to Meta's Horizon+ subscription program.

With Alice In Wonderland, Walkabout senior art director Don Carson intends to "take fans back to the original story" drawing inspiration from 42 original artworks presented in the original book as well as the path Alice followed in Lewis Carroll's original works.

Almost each new course Walkabout releases includes a new gameplay mechanic of some kind. The studio played with size changing balls and portals in the past on courses like Meow Wolf as well as miniatures in Holiday Hideaway, so the possibilities are ripe for Carson and the other Walkabout artists to make creative additions to Alice's journey in Walkabout.