CocoVision Is A Powerful LIV VR Camera In Walkabout Mini Golf

A new feature launching this week in Walkabout Mini Golf delivers a powerful LIV-powered VR camera.

Mighty Coconut's developers call the feature CocoVision and it still supports Walkabout's one-handed controls for both the camera and gameplay using an impressive new gaze-based interface.

Last week Jigsaw Night's debut also revealed a solid implementation for the LIV camera system as well. In Walkabout, the feature debuts alongside a wrist-based interface that activates when you line up your wristwatch with your eye at the right angle. The watch offers shortcuts to specific spots around your current area and it also activates the camera.

I used the CocoVision camera on a Quest 3 to record at 720p while Horizon OS also recorded at 1080p. I synced up the views in iMovie and cut between them in a single smooth 12 minute tour of Walkabout's Welcome Island with Mighty Coconut's lead developer Lucas Martell.

You can see the result cutting between the two angles in the YouTube video below.

"Since launching Liv Creator Kit in Dec 2024 with Gorilla Tag, we've seen over 140 apps integrate and publish the LIV camera on both Meta Quest and SteamVR, with the overwhelming majority being on Meta Quest standalone," a LIV representative explained over email. "It has enabled a new wave of rich media creation for players who previously were limited to creating content in a limited number of PCVR [titles]. To date, we're seeing 1M monthly active camera users across over 150 published apps, and they generate >10M videos every month."

With Walkabout's puppets still accessible and two cameras per player, I'll be curious to see what creators put together with the launch of the new features this week. In my view, Mighty Coconut's platform is pretty close to what Mindshow offered in consumer VR's early days, but now fully standalone with two cameras per person to take into incredibly well conceived backlot sets to make cartoons.

Our behind-the-scenes design tour of Walkabout's latest course with Martell launches when Crystal Lair does later this week.

You can also find our Walkabout Mini Golf Tours playlist on YouTube to follow the studio's design journey, or read former Disney imagineer Don Carson's explanation of how they build such rich destinations, "creating the context for humans to interact with each other."