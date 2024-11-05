LIV Can Now Capture Standalone On Quest, And Gorilla Tag Will Support It

LIV now has a Unity SDK that, if implemented, lets players and creators capture third-person footage of VR standalone on Quest.

Earlier this year, Meta deprecated its own third-person PC VR capture tools and announced that it would officially support LIV, which has been around since 2016, instead. This came alongside a LIV SDK 2.0 update, which brought better support for Quest features on PC.

On PC VR, LIV's standout feature is letting developers, video creators, and streamers composite real footage of themselves playing VR into third-person footage from the game. That capability isn't part of the standalone LIV Creator Kit, but it does allow capturing third-person footage without a PC involved at all.

LIV Creator Kit is implemented by developers into their games, and works on both Quest and PC VR. The default integration brings a standardized floating camera interface players can interact with that supports first person or third person capture, or developers can build their own interface.

Captured videos are stored on the headset itself on Quest, or on the PC for PC VR.

Players or developers can adjust the field of view and level of stabilization, meaning LIV Creator Kit can also be used to capture widescreen first person footage without cropping, just as you can with Meta Quest Developer Hub except without needing a PC.

Gorilla Tag is the first major title to implement LIV Creator Kit. It's being tested with a small number of users currently, and will roll out to everyone "in the coming days". Penguin Paradise also supports LIV Creator Kit, and Digigods, Trombone Champ: Unflattened, Scary Baboon, and Neolithic Dawn plan to support it in future.

Interested developers can download the LIV Creator Kit on LIV's developer dashboard, and can find documentation here.