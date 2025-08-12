High-Speed Arena Shooter Vex Mage Debuts With A Demo

Vex Mage is an adrenaline-fueled arena shooter coming to Quest and PC VR later this year, and a demo drops today.

Published by Stockholm-based Fast Travel Games and developed by Nervous Systems, a newly formed studio led by members of the team behind the successful VR title SWARM, Vex Mage aims to merge blistering movement speed with spell-casting arena combat. A single-player demo is now live on both platforms, and the Steam release includes an optional non-VR mode.

Players can fight solo or team up with up to two friends to take on hordes of enemies throughout a campaign of chaotic levels. Combat requires aggressive movement and involves assigning elemental runes to each hand and using spells to fight through streams of lightning-quick enemies. Vex Mage also features global leaderboards and cross-platform multiplayer, allowing players from Steam and Meta Quest to play together.

Vex Mage is coming to Meta Quest and Steam later this year, and the solo demo is out now on Quest and Steam.