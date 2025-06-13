Dreams Of Another Has An Exclusive First Person Mode On PlayStation VR2

Dreams of Another, the next entry in the PixelJunk series, has an exclusive VR only first person mode on PlayStation VR2.

Revealed back in February's State of Play presentation, Dreams of Another promises an upcoming philosophical adventure focused on a key theme; “no creation without destruction.” While the initial reveal only showcased flatscreen third-person gameplay, developer Q-Games informed UploadVR in an upcoming interview that PS VR2 players can swap to a VR-only first-person mode.

“In the PS VR2 version, players can switch between the third-person perspective used in the PS5 version and a special VR-only first-person mode,” advised Q-Games lead programmer Ryuji Nishikawa in a written Q&A. Because of this, Nishikawa recommends using the DualSense controller during third-person gameplay and the PS VR2 Sense controllers for first-person mode.

“The third-person view emphasizes the game's concept and storytelling, allowing players to “watch” the narrative unfold while seeing their character. In contrast, the first-person mode offers heightened immersion, placing the world of point clouds directly in front of your eyes and allowing for close-up inspection of every detail.”

Directed by multimedia artist Baiyon, Dreams of Another is the second time we've seen the PixelJunk series come to VR, following on from 2016's Dead Hungry. Following the stories of characters like “the Man in Pajamas” and “the Wandering Soldier,” this upcoming game sees you explore a surrealist dreamlike world where you create objects by shooting guns into clouds.

Dreams of Another launches on PlayStation VR2 this year, and we'll bring you our full interview with Q-Games next week.