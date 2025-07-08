BlackGate Confirms Early Access Release Date For 4v1 VR Horror Game

Fun Train confirmed that BlackGate, its upcoming asymmetric multiplayer horror game, is now up for pre-order on Meta Quest.

Announced via the BlackGate X profile, the 4v1 sci-fi title is targeting an early October 2 release window for a public Early Access beta release. This release is targeting all current generation Quest headsets alongside Quest 2 and Quest Pro. A closed alpha testing period had been underway before this announcement.

BlackGate's premise is a surprising mixture of two mid-2010s games brought to VR. The obvious point of comparison is Among Us, with playable engineers repairing the eponymous space station. However, there are no disguises or voting here, with an emphasis on more direct confrontation through zero-gravity combat.

If anything, BlackGate's alien role is more evocative of Turtle Rock Studios' ambitious yet ill-fated FPS, Evolve. As with that title, the alien player's abilities expand over time, from a tiny killer manta ray to something resembling a mindflayer. However, in BlackGate's case, Engineer players can find heavier weapons mid-match to better defend themselves. They also have interconnecting suits that can link together or with machinery that needs repairing.

Fun Train is incentivizing early adopters on Quest with both a discounted pre-order price of $9.99 USD and a Founder's Pack bundled with pre-orders. The pack is exclusive to the pre-order period and will not be available post-launch, according to Fun Train.

Additional in-app purchases will be in the final release, according to the game's Meta Quest store page. It's not clear if in-app purchases will be present for the Early Access period, but with less than three months to launch, we'll know soon. The Founder's Pack includes three cosmetic skins, adding a purple-black color scheme to a player's appearance, as shown in the X post.

With pricing, Fun Train founder Douglas Nabors addressed this directly in a press release. Nabors explains, “We know that’s a very low price for a game of this scale. Some have even warned us against it. But we made this decision intentionally — BlackGate is a multiplayer-first experience, and we want to bring as many players into the world as possible when Early Access begins on October 2nd.”

Upon reaching Early Access, BlackGate's price will go up to $14.99, followed by a further increase to the full price of $19.99 upon exiting Early Access.

Nabors also adds in the press release that BlackGate has “already passed 10,000 wishlists, and the enthusiasm around this project has been incredible.”

The game is targeting a Steam release for the future, but a launch date currently remains “to be announced”. That said, there are some additional gameplay clips on the game's Steam store page for those curious. The title supports roomscale gameplay alongside playing in standing and seated mode.

BlackGate is up for pre-order on the Quest store now, launching in early access on October 2.