Drop Dead: The Cabin Is Heading To Steam With Four Player Co-Op

Zombie survival shooter Drop Dead: The Cabin is heading to PC VR with four player co-op and a flatscreen mode.

Initially launched two years ago on Quest, developer Soul Assembly announced its 80s-inspired Drop Dead: The Cabin arrives “later this year” on Steam. While the Quest version includes two player co-op, the PC release expands multiplayer to four players and includes a flatscreen mode. Other promised enhancements include improved texture quality, refined post-processing effects, plus high-resolution baked lighting and shadows.

Cross-platform multiplayer is also supported. When asked for clarification, Soul Assembly informed Upload VR that both flatscreen and PC VR players can do co-op with Quest players. We were also informed that four player multiplayer could “potentially” come to Quest, advising there's hardware limitations to consider while stating, “we're exploring ways this might be possible on Quest 3.”

Today's news follows the recent 'Spring Cleaning' update for Drop Dead: The Cabin back in May, which added support for the latest version of Meta's avatars. Other changes include a fully integrated Room Editor for all players, a user interface overhaul, a new 'Quick Play' option for matchmaking and more.

Drop Dead: The Cabin is available now on the Meta Quest platform, and the Steam version will launch later this year with a flatscreen mode. A PC VR demo will also be made available during October's Steam Next Fest.