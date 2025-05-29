Drop Dead: The Cabin Now Uses The New Meta Avatars With Legs

Co-op action game Drop Dead: The Cabin added a room editor, support for Meta's latest avatars, and more in a new update.

Released two years ago, Drop Dead: The Cabin is a co-op zombie wave shooter reminiscent of Call of Duty Zombies. Playable solo or in two-player co-op, you must fend off undead hordes to secure your extraction. After updating the mixed reality mode's standalone release, Home Invasion, Soul Assembly confirmed that “we’ve backported all major functionality” to the Drop Dead: The Cabin MR mode.

Now live on Quest, yesterday's 'Spring Cleaning' update notably introduced a fully integrated Room Editor for all players. Compatibility with the latest version of Meta's avatars is now included, and each player has been represented by your avatar since launch. Elsewhere, The Cabin now integrates new Meta libraries and packages aimed at improving performance.

Other notable changes include an overhaul to its user interface and menus. Soul Assembly's also merged all server regions into one to reduce queue times and added a new 'Quick Play' matchmaker aimed at delivering faster matchmaking. There's also a new X-Ray effect that allows you to track your co-op partner's silhouettes through walls, a move described as offering “improved tactical clarity.”

Drop Dead: The Cabin is available now on the Meta Quest platform.