Laser Matrix is a mixed reality puzzle-action game heading to Quest this Summer.

Developed by Breach, Laser Matrix sees you dodging laser hazards as you attempt to get through and hit glowing buttons in a dynamic arena that adapts to your play space. Aiming to mix fitness with light puzzle solving, it takes an undeniably similar approach to Quest 3/3S exclusive Laser Dance by Vanbo BV, though Laser Matrix is also heading to Quest 2 and Pro.

Featuring scaling difficulty settings with optional gameplay modifiers, Laser Matrix comes with two gameplay modes. Survival Mode promises “escalating hazards” such as shifting laser walls, time-triggered traps and shrinking safe zones with increasing difficulty. As for Time Trials, this is a speed-focused mode that aims for mastery as you aim for high scores on the leaderboards.

It's the latest game from Norwegian studio Breach, whose previous work includes 2022's Kartoffl and Super Boxing Gym. More recently, the studio released a prequel demo for the upcoming PC VR psychological horror title FYR: The Lost Island, where you return home to find your island is now devoid of life as you get stalked by a mysterious figure.

Laser Matrix launches this summer on the Meta Quest platform.