Psychological Horror Game FYR: The Lost Island Gets Prequel Demo On Steam

FYR: The Lost Island's immersive horror setting can be explored in detail with its prequel demo, which is available now on Steam.

Developed by Breach, FYR: The Lost Island is a narrative horror experience that puts you in the shoes of a Norwegian islander. Returning home to find things are not quite as they left them, their once bustling town is now void of life, and a hooded figure stalks the land. With a flashlight and nimble steps, your job is to unravel the mystery of who this presence is and why it's taken over the island. You can check out the gameplay trailer below:

Alongside hiding from the figure, you'll also seek relics like fire-damaged drawings and cracked photos, as well as reveal ghostly echoes called 'Lumographs' in service of finding the truth. Stealth is essential as this monster hunts by light, noise and gaze, too. Breach says the game has been “built specifically for PCVR enthusiasts” with a focus on tactile fidelity and physics-driven interactions.

FYR: The Lost Island is coming soon to Steam. However, players can step into Breach's eerie world today with the free prequel demo following a fisherman called Hans, who attempts to escape the dark presence as it arrives. Here, you can gain an understanding of what happened to the townsfolk before FYR: The Lost Island, and see how light and shadow play into the atmospheric world.