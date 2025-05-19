Laser Dance Confirms Early Access Launch This Fall On Quest 3

Laser Dance, the mixed reality obstacle game from Cubism's creator, will launch in early access this fall on Quest 3 & 3S.

Originally targeting a 2024 launch, Laser Dance adapts to your room and involves dodging lasers to reach and press buttons on your walls. It was later delayed, with developer Thomas Van Bouwel citing Meta's evolving APIs and scene drift issues. Now, Laser Dance is entering early access first this year, and the initial launch won't include all the final game's content.

Discussing the game's development history, Van Bouwel shared some early footage from Quest 2 before he moved onto Quest 3 and 3S. This includes 3D scanning your room so the lasers recognize furniture more realistically, dynamic occlusion, and Inside Out Body Tracking support, so the game can see when a laser hits your arms or back.

“Despite all those improvements, making a game that can adapt to any room has been challenging. It's taken longer than I hoped, which is why I've decided to launch Laser Dance in early access this fall,” stated Van Bouwel during today's Creature Feature presentation.

The developer also outlined planned accessibility settings during this presentation, and today's video demonstrated this while showing someone crawling across the floor to reach the goal. Should that prove uncomfortably low, Laser Dance allows you to adjust the lowest height you can go from the settings menu.

Laser Dance enters early access this fall on Quest 3, and you can read our previous impressions from last year below.