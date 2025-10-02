House Of Golf Tees Up Mixed Reality Mini-Golf Course Creation On Quest Soon

House of Golf VR lets you create your own mini-golf courses in mixed reality this month on Quest.

Developed by Liverpool-based Starlight Games, House of Golf VR is the latest entry in the previously flatscreen-only series that's now making its debut on Quest. While it's hard not to compare this with Walkabout Mini Golf or the mixed reality mode in Ultimate Swing Golf, House of Golf VR takes a different approach by letting you create your own courses in MR.

Each of your courses can then be shared with the online community, with the studio stating this includes “hundreds” of course pieces and different hazards. These range from mechanical cranes, hot air balloons where you can outline the path they take after hitting the golf ball into them, and more.

Though mixed reality appears to be the big focus, fully immersive VR environments are also supported in House of Golf VR. Starlight Games confirmed these include interactive puzzles and competitive championships. Also hidden across these environments are “mystery boxes” that contain rare golf balls.

House of Golf VR launches on October 30 for the wider Meta Quest platform.