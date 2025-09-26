Forefront, The Battlefield-Style VR FPS, Kicks Off Open Beta Next Month

Forefront kicks off its open beta in two weeks for the 32-player Battlefield-style FPS.

Developed by Triangle Factory, Forefront will host open beta testing from October 9 until October 20. Compared to last month's open alpha, this features a new map, a new mode, more vehicles, plus additional weapons and gadgets. Though the alpha test was only for Quest 3 and 3S, the studio confirmed that this upcoming beta will also support Quest 2 and SteamVR.

More details on how to join the beta test will be available soon and, much like before, this upcoming beta test should not be confused with the early access launch later this year. Alongside the wider Meta Quest platform and PC VR via Steam, Forefront will also launch on Pico.

Originally announced in March, Forefront is a 16v16 VR shooter that splits each team into four-person squads. This promises expansive maps with semi-destructible environments, over 20 types of weapons, and 10 different vehicles covering land, air, and sea. Four classes can be selected with unique abilities, while two gameplay modes will be available at launch.

It's a notably different approach to Triangle Factory's previous game, Breachers, a tactical 5v5 shooter reminiscent of Rainbow Six Siege and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. After launching in 2023 at $29.99, the studio announced earlier this week that it's getting a permanent price reduction across all platforms to $19.99.

Forefront targets an early access launch “later this fall” on Quest, Steam, and Pico. A full release will follow in 2026.