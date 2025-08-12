Forefront Open Alpha Is Now Live On Quest 3

32-player FPS Forefront kicks off its open alpha today on Quest 3 and 3S.

Following last month's look at pre-alpha gameplay, developer Triangle Factory shared more footage during today's VR Games Showcase for the upcoming 16v16 VR FPS. Alongside providing another look at gameplay, the Belgian-based studio revealed that open alpha playtesting goes live today and is accessible through the game's Discord server.

Taking a different approach to the studio's previous tactical shooter, Breachers, Forefront is an expansive VR shooter that divides each team into four-person squads. It features large maps with semi-destructible environments, over 20 different weapons, plus 10 different vehicles across land, air, and sea. Full body avatars are also supported.

However, today's open alpha kicking off, which is only available for Quest 3 and 3S, should not be confused with the previously announced Early Access launch. A press release confirms that as part of a “Clip God” challenge for the best gameplay clips on the Discord server, you can submit clips “between now and Early Access.”

Forefront arrives this fall in early access on Quest, Steam, and Pico. A full release will follow in 2026.