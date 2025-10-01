Project Freefall Brings Competitive Skydiving Tag To Quest With A Demo Soon

Project Freefall, a new competitive skydiving tag game from Schell Games, is getting a demo later this month.

Developed by VR veterans Schell Games, arguably best known for the I Expect You To Die trilogy and Among Us 3D, Project Freefall is a free-to-play game that's launching in early access first. Supporting four to eight-player online matches, you'll fight over the last remaining parachute while gradually plummeting and use various tools to knock out the competition.

The demo's launch coincides with this month's Steam Next Fest on October 13, and a Quest demo will also launch simultaneously. However, the PC version is flatscreen-only with a third-person camera, while the Quest edition uses first-person gameplay. Cross-platform multiplayer between PC and VR players is also supported.

When the early access version launches, it will also feature the game's store and additional skins alongside the core tag mode and selectable divers. A Steam FAQ confirms the full release will bring more obstacles, new game modes, expanded customization, a progression system, and more. A full release window isn't mentioned, though early access is planned “at least through 2026.”

A further disclaimer on the store pages confirms Schell Games is using generative AI in Project Freefall's development, calling AI “a partner in our creative process” used to explore new ideas for music, art, store page assets, and code. The studio states that “every single element you see, hear, and experience” was chosen, edited, and finalized by human developers.

Project Freefall will launch in early access as a free-to-play game on Quest, Steam, and the Epic Games Store later this month, while the demo goes live on October 13.