Dimensional Double Shift Heads To New Joysey In Next Expansion

Owlchemy's free-to-play party game Dimensional Double Shift visits New Joysey in its next DLC expansion on Quest.

Launched last year on Quest, hand tracking co-op game Dimensional Double Shift released a teaser trailer for its upcoming 'Dimension Pack' expansion during the VR Games Showcase. While there are no prizes for guessing what location New Joysey is based on, you and your fellow employees at the Gas N’ Grill will head to this third location next.

0:00 / 1:00 1×

Not much else is currently known about this next dimension, though it's a reasonable assumption that New Joysey will be similarly structured to the first two dimensions. Both Treeatle and the Hexas expansion feature diner and garage levels where you serve up food and fix motor vehicles, each of which has its own regional variances.

We also anticipate New Joysey will use a similar pricing structure to Hexas, which costs $4.99 and only one person in your party needs to buy the DLC for the whole party to access it. With Hexas, anyone who directly owns that expansion also receives themed cosmetics. We'll report back as we learn more.

A release date is currently unconfirmed for the New Joysey dimension, and Dimensional Double Shift is out now in early access on the Meta Quest platform.