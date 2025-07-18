Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate PC VR Demo Now Live On Steam

A free PC VR demo for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is now available.

While we're still awaiting confirmation on the full game's Steam release date following its launch on Quest and PS VR2, narrative adventure Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate recently received a free demo. Coming in at just under 43GB download size, developer Mighty Eyes states this new PC VR demo features “two hours or so of gameplay.”

Following its initial post-launch roadmap plan, developer Mighty Eyes recently provided a revised look at what's coming next. The PC VR edition is currently targeting a launch window for either later this month or in August. Considering Wanderer has seen repeat delays with both patches and platform launches, it's worth noting this could always change.

As for the Pico version, that's now scheduled for July 31 after initially targeting a June release. The second major patch will follow with promised changes including upgraded performance alongside melee combat and AI improvements. Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra visual upgrades are also mentioned. Finally, a PS VR2 physical 'Nomad Edition' will follow in August or September.

Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate is available now on Quest and digitally on PS VR2. A Pico version follows on July 31, while the SteamVR version is coming soon.