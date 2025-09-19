Unseen Diplomacy 2 Brings VR Spy Shenanigans To Early Access Next Week

Unseen Diplomacy 2 promises roomscale spy shenanigans with next week's early access launch on Quest 3 and Steam.

Developed by Cornish studio Triangular Pixels, this upcoming sequel to the 2016 PC VR hit Unseen Diplomacy re-emerged several months ago and later teased its roomscale gameplay. Featuring a full campaign that uses procedurally generated levels, today's announcement confirmed that Unseen Diplomacy 2 is heading to early access on September 25 for both platforms.

Though the launch build is complete, Triangular Pixels is taking the early access approach “to gather community feedback, refine mechanics, balance difficulty, and polish the experience across different playstyles and spaces.” Early access isn't expected to last long, while version 1.0 features more missions, multiple endings, and more varied challenges. Other changes include promised improvements to accessibility, performance, and further balancing.

Playing as a spymaster leading an elite agency, your goal is to sneak across enemy bases to steal intel and resources, sabotaging your foe's plans using various gadgets, and escape undetected. This also involves managing your agency through tactical deployment of other operatives, and the Quest 3 version features an exclusive mixed reality mode.

Unseen Diplomacy 2 enters early access on September 25 on Quest 3 and Steam.