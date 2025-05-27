Unseen Diplomacy 2: Spy Harder Promises New VR Espionage Thrills This Year

Unseen Diplomacy 2: Spy Harder expands upon the roomscale espionage experience with a full campaign on Quest and PC VR.

Nine years since Unseen Diplomacy launched on PC VR, Cornish developer Triangular Pixels seeks to build upon the original game's foundations with the upcoming sequel. Promising a full campaign, expanded gameplay mechanics, and comic book-esque visuals, you play as a spymaster leading an elite agency across a 90s inspired retro-futuristic setting filled with analog technology.

As an elite spy, your goal is to sneak through these enemy bases to steal intel and resources, sabotaging your foe's plans and then escape without being noticed. As a roomscale experience, this involves physically crawling through vents, rolling under lasers, hacking computers and more. All while being armed with new gadgets like wire clippers, blow darts, and other disguises.

As the spymaster, your job also involves managing the agency in what Triangular Pixels states will provide “a strategic layer to the game.” This involves recruiting agents, managing resources and deploying operatives across various missions to stop various villains, stating that success varies across different playthroughs “depending on the choices the players make.”

Unseen Diplomacy 2 adapts these missions to fit your available space using procedurally generated levels. Quick Play is also available where you can share your results with friends, while accessibility options include one-handed play, difficulty controls, a seated mode, and support for those with tremors. The studio also confirmed a mixed reality mode that's exclusive to the Quest version.

“We’ve listened to our community and taken everything they loved about Unseen Diplomacy, amped it up and refined it”, said Katie Goode, creative director at Triangular Pixels in a prepared statement. “Unseen Diplomacy 2 is bigger, smarter, and more immersive, designed to push the limits of VR espionage action. It’s not just a sequel - it’s a full evolution of the experience and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it!”

The original Unseen Diplomacy launched to critical acclaim before later earning a BAFTA nomination, and it's influenced other titles like Laser Dance. Triangular Pixels originally announced a sequel back in 2018 after releasing Smash Hit Plunder on PlayStation VR, though it was still seeking funding partners. Last year, the studio secured funding through the UK Games Fund and a then-undisclosed “leading VR company,” which is now confirmed to be Meta.

Unseen Diplomacy 2 targets a 2025 launch on Quest 3 and Steam.