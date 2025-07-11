Unseen Diplomacy 2 Highlights Roomscale Gameplay In New Trailer

Unseen Diplomacy 2 offered a new look at the espionage sequel's roomscale gameplay in its latest trailer.

Announced in May for Quest 3 and PC VR, Unseen Diplomacy 2 by Triangular Pixels sees you playing as a spymaster leading an elite agency across a full campaign. Set across a 90s-themed retro-futuristic setting filled with analog technology and comic-book inspired visuals, the Cornish studio offered a new look at its roomscale gameplay during our UploadVR Summer Showcase .

Arriving nine years after the original Unseen Diplomacy on PC VR, the sequel sees you sneaking across enemy bases to obtain intel and resources without being noticed. Armed with various new gadgets, your job also involves recruiting agents, managing resources, and deploying operatives to stop various villains. This involves procedurally generated levels that adapt to your play space, and there's also a mixed reality mode exclusive to Quest 3.

Today's new trailer also follows a recent technical talk hosted by Triangular Pixel's Technical Director, John Campbell. Speaking this week at Develop: Brighton, Campbell's talk offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the studio structured the use of procedural generation in Unseen Diplomacy 2 and the complexities such systems involve.

Unseen Diplomacy 2 targets a 2025 launch on Quest 3 and Steam.