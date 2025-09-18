Dungeons Of Eternity Feels Better Than Ever On PC VR

Dungeons of Eternity remains one of the best co-op action games in VR, and that's only grown with its recent Steam release.

Nearly two years have passed since its initial launch on Quest, and Dungeons of Eternity quickly made an impact. Earning our highest review score, Othergate crafted a highly polished fantasy dungeon crawler that I praised for its well-considered progression and excellent combat. News of an enhanced Steam edition immediately got my attention, and I'm pleased to say this port doesn't disappoint.

Core gameplay remains the same, though I'll summarize for the unfamiliar. With a threadbare narrative setting this up, you're tasked with going through procedurally generated dungeons to take down threats and find treasure. Solo play is available and while the initial release only supported three-person parties, that's since expanded to four players with cross-platform multiplayer.

You've got three main modes to choose from across four different biomes that keep this interesting. 'Dungeon Raid' is your traditional “dungeon crawler” option, which has received a welcome expansion that expands on previously included 'Hazards' for more challenging runs, like no healing items or higher damage. 'Soul Harvest' is more like a horde mode, while 'Crystal Hunt' requires powering ancient machines as you also stop enemy waves.

Dungeons of Eternity still nails hack-and-slash combat throughout. You've got a great range of weaponry from bows with unlimited arrows to more typical melee items like swords and axes. Even now, it's still so damn satisfying to throw your axe at enemies, recall it with the magnetic grab, and hit them again on the return.

Staffs don't give me that same satisfaction but for melee weapons, you often feel powerful. That feeling only grows as you unlock additional weapons. Just be careful with explosive barrels; the area of effect damage can knock you out almost instantly and feels slightly too large.

My launch review covers the wider details, though what's here remains a wonderful fantasy action RPG that's great on its own and with friends. It's better than ever thanks to the last two years of post-launch content updates, such as more chambers and new monsters for better variety and a level cap increase. I can't forget arachnophobia mode turning spiders into hilarious gelatinous blobs, either.

That's only grown further with the new 'Mythic Promotion' update, which accompanies the Steam release and makes some notable changes beyond Hazards. Two new vendors for cosmetics and weapons can now be found in a new section of the outpost, LIV Creator Kit support is now live, and there are another 30 new chambers in the mix that might appear during each run. Though I've not unlocked these yet, new endgame 'Mythic Weapons' are also here.

Dungeons of Eternity already looks great on Quest, which makes it even more pleasing that the Steam release goes the extra mile for its presentation. New visual upgrades like real-time lighting, volumetric effects, and ambient occlusion make the PC VR edition shine; it looks fantastic in motion. Performance has been perfectly smooth for my high-end desktop, though Othergate advises disabling Synchronous Spacewarp (SSW) on Virtual Desktop for now.

PC Specs Used My desktop uses an Intel i9 16-Core Processor i9-12900 (Up to 5.1GHz), 32GB RAM - Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 5200MHz, and a 16GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super. This hands-on was conducted with a Meta Quest 3 via the Virtual Desktop app. This was tested on the highest performance settings. You can find the minimum specs on the Steam page to learn more, though recommended specs aren't currently listed.

Still, there are some usually minor issues worth noting here. Aliasing is noticeable when you get close to light sources and that didn't change when adjusting the various brightness or graphical settings. A toggle grip for weapons would be a welcome addition instead of needing to constantly grip them. Official support for PS VR2 hardware on PC is also being addressed in the next hotfix.

For anyone who put tons of hours into the Quest version, you'll likely be relieved to know that cross saves are supported. This involves getting a save transfer code from the Quest version's options menu and then inputting that on Steam within 10 minutes, which isn't especially convenient. At least it's a one-time deal, and the game automatically syncs progress across both platforms.

I've come away with a renewed appreciation for Dungeons of Eternity, and Othergate has done a fine job bringing this over to a new platform. Between the welcome visual enhancements, enjoyable content update, and solid combat, it's great to see one of my favorite co-op experiences in VR getting enhanced. For anyone with a capable gaming PC, this is the definitive way to play.

Dungeons of Eternity is available now on Quest and Steam.