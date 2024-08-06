 Skip to content
Dungeons Of Eternity Turns Off The Spiders With New Arachnophobia Mode

Dungeons of Eternity, the VR co-op fantasy action game, now lets you disable spiders as enemies.

Previously confirmed in its post-launch roadmap last November, Dungeons of Eternity, the recipient of our 2023 best multiplayer VR game award, has introduced an 'Arachnophobia Mode' on Quest. Activating this in the settings menu swaps spider monsters for something "more loveable and friendly looking," according to Othergate.

"To balance that out, we added a new monster: Kamikaze exploding spiders," stated Othergate in the patch notes. Other changes include improvements to Tier 3 epic chests and crossbow head tilt/aiming assist, alongside voice chat upgrades and increased area of effect damage with bombs. There's also a new 'Kick' feature to remove players who repeatedly join your party.

Today's update follows on from May's 'Longswords and Traps Spring' patch, which added a two-handed longsword, an increased level cap, the new 'Nightmare' difficulty, and bHaptics support. As for what's next, Othergate previously confirmed its fall and winter Dungeons of Eternity plans include a new quest mode, paid single-player DLC, a new realm, further enemies, and more.

Dungeons of Eternity is available now on the Meta Quest platform.

