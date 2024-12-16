Dungeons of Eternity's Holiday Update Summons Four-Player Co-op, New Monsters And More

Dungeons of Eternity's Holiday 2024 Update sees the VR dungeon crawler welcome new bosses, four-player co-op, and a PvP mode.

The wait for festive content is ho-ho-over, as Dungeons of Eternity, the game that received our award for ‘2023 best multiplayer VR game’, has dropped its Holiday 2024 Update. Most notably, the hack-n-slash fantasy game has added four-person co-op support, which was previously limited to three players. So, you’ll be able to tackle chaotic dungeons with the assistance of another teammate. “We've optimized a ton of stuff to pull off the extra player,” Othergate explained in the update’s patch notes. “4-Player combat is a thrill. We hope you enjoy it.”

As part of this update, you can now also test your combat skills in the experimental PvP Deathmatch mode, taking on up to three other friends in frantic first-person battles.

That’s not all, as the Holiday 2024 Update adds three new monsters: Sewer Tentacles, Death!, and The Doomer. Each new enemy follows a unique monster archetype, offering you new opportunities to test your mettle. Othergate has also given its nerve center, The Outpost, a festive makeover, adding snowball fights, seasonal decor, and even a 'skating rink' to enjoy.

Here's a few additional update notes:

New Exo Perks.

Potion Storage in your player room.

Trophies in your player room for reaching Levels 50 and 60.

Improvements to Crystal Hunt guardians.

New and enhanced dungeon chambers.

New Holiday cosmetics and Victory moves.

Dungeons of Eternity's Holiday 2024 Update is available now on Meta Quest. A Steam launch was originally on the cards for 2024, however the listing now states a release window for Q1 2025.

For more details, check out our review for Dungeons of Eternity.