Dungeons Of Eternity Brings One Of The Best VR Co-Op Games To Steam This Year

Dungeons of Eternity, the hit VR action co-op game, will reach Steam later this year.

Developed by Othergate, Dungeons of Eternity is a fantasy action RPG playable alone or with up to two other people. Previously released on Quest last October, a Steam listing has now emerged that confirms a Q4 2024 release date, though it's unclear if cross-platform multiplayer is supported. We've contacted Othergate to clarify, and we'll update this article if we learn more.

0:00 / 1:00 1× Dungeons Of Eternity - SteamVR Wishlist Trailer

Today's news follows several content updates for Dungeons of Eternity, as previously outlined in the post-launch roadmap. Last month's Arachnophobia Mode lets you swap out spiders for something "more loveable and friendly looking," while May's 'Longswords and Traps Spring' update added a two-handed longsword, an increased level cap, bHaptics support, and more.

We awarded our highest score in our Dungeons of Eternity review on Quest. Naming it our best multiplayer VR game for 2023, we praised the combat, high production values, and co-op support.

Dungeons of Eternity isn't a revolutionary experience but it's an incredibly enjoyable fantasy action RPG to play with a group of friends... Combat is excellent, catering to many different playstyles, while the progression system feels rewardingly well-considered. Dungeons of Eternity quickly became one of the most enjoyable VR co-op experiences I've ever tried and I can't recommend it enough.

Dungeons of Eternity reaches Steam in Q4 2024, and it's available now on the Meta Quest platform.