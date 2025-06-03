Puzzling Places Gets PC VR Demo Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

Ahead of next week's Steam Next Fest, a Puzzling Places Steam demo is now live.

Developed by realities.io, the studio previously announced back in April that its calming 3D jigsaw simulator Puzzling Places would head to Steam later this year with optional PC VR support. While an exact release date remains unconfirmed for the full game, it's now launched a Steam demo that includes the tutorial, a “curated selection” of puzzles from the main game, and more.

Originally launched back in 2021, Puzzling Places uses 3D photogrammetry images to create original jigsaws based on real life locations. You aren't timed to complete any of these levels, letting you tackle them at your own pace, while the puzzle sizes range from easier 25-piece sets that go up to 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 and even 1000 individual pieces.

Puzzling Places is out now on Quest, Apple Vision Pro, Pico, PlayStation VR and PS VR2. The PC VR release via Steam will follow later this year.