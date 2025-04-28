Puzzling Places Plans Its PC VR Debut This Year

Calming jigsaw simulator Puzzling Places is coming to PC VR this year.

Once only available on Quest, indie darling Puzzling Places is coming to PC VR soon. While no release date has been confirmed yet, studio Realities.io has confirmed both a VR mode and, for the first time, a flatscreen mode for the 3D jigsaw puzzler. Well received in its initial launch, our review back in 2021 called it “a resounding success.”

With over 30 puzzles ranging from impressive 3D photogrammetry images to original situations created for the game, there is no shortage of creativity on display. Landmarks such as the Great Sphinx of Giza or a live concert coming to life are some options to discover in these intricately designed dioramas. With no timers, Puzzling Places' ambient music and clever brain-teasers lend to a slow gameplay experience that requires your full attention.

The puzzles are available from a simple 25-piece all the way up to 1000 pieces, accommodating all types of players. This lends itself to a flexible approach to play, either in brief sessions or tackling larger challenges depending on your mood. There are also two modes to choose from: tabletop and snack mode. In the first one, you arrange the fractured image piece by piece, and the latter offers quick, curated puzzle sessions.

Puzzling Places is out now on Quest, Apple Vision Pro, Pico, PlayStation VR and PS VR2, and it's coming to PC VR via Steam this year.