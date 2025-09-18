Social Theme Park Sim Oktoberfest: The Official Game Leaves Early Access Today

Oktoberfest: The Official Game, a free-to-play social experience with fairground minigames and playable rides, enters full release today on Quest.

Developed by K5 Factory, Oktoberfest: The Official Game is licensed by the City of Munich and allows players to immerse themselves in the historic fun of the annual event in virtual reality. Announced today, the funfair simulator is leaving Early Access with version 2.0. Joining various amusement games like the shooting range, Ferris wheel, and bumper cars, K5 Factory is adding a new Gorilla Tag-like game mode set in a brewery called Barrel Hunt.

You can check out gameplay in the trailer below:

0:00 / 0:59 1×

As well as games and rides, Oktoberfest: The Official Game lets you customize your avatars with a selection of outfits and accessories that toe the line between modern and classic. Additionally, virtual Oktoberfest attendees can equip companions called Pets to nurture and bond with as they get stuck into the various game modes. And, in keeping with the communal atmosphere, this includes plenty of areas to socialize with friends.

Oktoberfest: The Official Game is available on Quest today.