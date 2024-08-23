Oktoberfest Starts Early As Official VR Game Launches Beta

Oktoberfest: The Official Game lets you enjoy the festivities in VR, and the game has entered a closed beta state ahead of the real event starting next month.

Developed by K5 Factory, a software developer specializing in virtual reality and metaverse content, Oktoberfest: The Official Game is launching as a free-to-play social VR game soon. However, players wanting to start the event early and get into the high spirits can join the closed beta now.

The game is launching on Meta Quest 3, Pro, and 2 headsets in the near future for all players, but those willing to take part in the testing of the game can access the beta by joining the developer's Discord server. From there, you'll be able to request access and participate in the festivities a little earlier.

In Oktoberfest: The Official Game, you'll have a custom avatar where you can hang out with friends or strangers, play a variety of arcade games, and enjoy the fairground rides across the event. There's also plenty of food and beverages to enjoy, if you need to take a little break after competing in the leaderboards with each game.

Oktoberfest: The Official Game doesn't have a release date yet, and is only coming to the Meta Quest platform when it launches.