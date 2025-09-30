Dimensional Double Shift Channels Rundown Seasides With New Joysey DLC

Dimensional Double Shift returns with next month's New Joysey DLC on Quest.

Marking its third dimension and second paid expansion after last year's launch, hand tracking co-op game Dimensional Double Shift heads to New Joysey following our prior visits to Treeattle and Hexas. Continuing your work with the Gas N' Grill, this comes with its own greasy variances on the diner and garage levels, where you serve up food and fix motor vehicles for the locals.

“New Joysey invites players to clock back in for chaos at a busted boardwalk full of greasy diners, greasier garages, and muscle cars with more attitude than horsepower. In true Owlchemy style, players will serve surly locals, sling deep-fried boardwalk staples, and fix up rides while navigating a dimension packed with mischief and nostalgia,” stated Owlchemy in a press release.

Similar to my GDC demo for Hexas, I went hands-on with the latest dimension before its upcoming launch during Gamescom 2025. As someone from the UK who's never been to real-life New Jersey, I'm immediately reminded of a rundown seaside tourist town as I spot large trash heaps near the boardwalks and arcades outside the diner.

Gameplay differences are relatively minor, though there are a couple of new twists in here that keep this entertaining, like deep-frying ice cream and the accompanying slot machine that this action activates. For a game targeting a younger crowd, I didn't expect to be reminded of The Sopranos with the garage level through jokes about money laundering.

So, why go for a New Jersey-themed update? Owlchemy Labs CEO Andrew Eiche informed me the studio's trying to build “a real taste of actual America” across these dimensions, pointing to how Texas “has a lot of big energy and a lot of big issues” that come with that.

“It's not always the most polished view. One of the fun things is it would've been easy to do a New York City dimension, make it beautiful and like the Big Apple. But if you've been to New York City, right across the river is New Jersey, and it's got a very different vibe. It's very unique, and I think that the unique places and the slightly less glamorous places make for more fun. Like you said, it's a rundown beach town, but people still love it.”

Describing New Joysey as having “half casino” corruption vibes, Eiche explained that the DLC sticks closely to the existing base gameplay. However, this dimension's walking the line between carnival activities and feeling like you're doing something illicit.

“You never really gamble in the game; you just cheat. That was the fun of this dimension.”

Presently, Dimensional Double Shift remains in early access. Owlchemy's not ready to announce how many dimensions will be in the full release, and there are other things it wants to try before that point.

That isn't to say everything it's tried so far has worked, though. Eiche advises that they've encountered some players who don't respect physical space, running into everyone else's zones to complete orders. This led to Owlchemy creating an out-of-bounds system where the screen will go black if you don't return to your area.

Dimensional Double Shift is out now in early access on the Meta Quest platform, and the New Joysey dimension is available on October 16 for $4.99. Just like Hexas, only one person in your online party needs to own New Joysey for everyone to access it.