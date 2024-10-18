New VR Halloween Games And Updates For Quest, Steam & More

Looking to play some VR games this Halloween? Here's what we'd recommend.

Between new horror titles, horror-adjacent action titles and seasonal-themed updates for something a bit lighter, many VR games can be found celebrating Halloween. Previous years have brought us memorable highlights like Spooky Beat in Beat Saber, Pistol Whip's "Elixir Of Madness," Rec Room's House of Terror, and Walkabout Mini Golf's haunted house with Widow's Walkabout.

In 2024, we've already spotted a considerable number of options to cover your bases, no matter what you're after. While some Halloween events are repeats from previous years, others are offering something new, and that's before we get into all the new VR games we've seen across this month.

So, if you're after VR games to play this Halloween, here are a few options.

Another Door: Escape Room

Another Door: Escape Room is a new VR escape room game offering horror and action experiences. Playable alone or in co-op, Skonec Entertainment promises levels ranging from "a trap-filled lair built by a mad scientist to a haunted doll's room cursed by the spirit of a dead child." UploadVR has been informed that a Halloween themed update is planned, though specifics are unknown.

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Following in the footsteps of Arizona Sunshine 2, Vertigo Games has "completely rebuilt" the original entry with Arizona Sunshine Remake, where you must once again survive in a post-apocalyptic southwestern America. We awarded it 4/5 stars in our recent review, praising it as a "fresh and engaging remake of the original game."

BLUD

BLUD is a recently released mixed reality rage room where you massacre unicorns. Developer No Ragrets Games informed UploadVR that next week's free Halloween update will introduce infected donuts that turn these unicorns into zombies, and it's up to you to contain the infection.

Breachers

Developed by Hyper Dash studio Triangle Factory, Breachers is a 5v5 tactical VR shooter that's seen continuous post-launch updates since last April. Following last year's example, it's celebrating Halloween with character makeup and Halloween gun skins.

Cactus Cowboy: Desert Warfare

Cactus Cowboy - Desert Warfare, an action-adventure VR shooter, has already released its free Halloween update for existing owners on all platforms. Running for roughly 1 hour, this mini-adventure sees you and your friends discover a secret lab underground.

Clawball

Developed by ARVORE, the Brazilian studio behind Pixel Ripped, Clawball is a competitive 3v3 VR soccer game with arm-swinging locomotion and a social hub. It recently launched on Quest as a free-to-play and to celebrate Halloween, Clawball's offering seasonally themed cosmetics.

Death Game Hotel

The debut VR game from White Owls Inc.,Death Game Hotel is a gambling puzzle horror game that we believed "excels in multiplayer" in our review. There's already been one weekend Halloween event so far, and it sounds like the studio has even more planned.

Derby

Derby is a social VR game focused on baseball, where you can compete with friends in a baseball home run or aim to rise up the leaderboards. A recent update introduced a new Halloween map with various seasonal decorations, which you can see in action above.

DigiGods

Squido Studio released its latest DigiGods patch, bringing the VR/MR sandbox game to version 1.4 with the appropriately named 'Nightmares Update.' That introduces three playable monster variants with different visuals and abilities, a Hunt game mode where it's five players versus one monster, plus new items and seasonal props.

Dungeons Of Eternity

Dungeons of Eternity, UploadVR's best multiplayer VR game of 2023, has launched a new 'Halloween Sandbox' update on Quest. That introduces a themed Outpost, a sandbox arena gameplay mode where you can create your own custom encounters, spears as a new weapon, new free and paid cosmetics, and more.

GRAB

Developed by SlinDev, GRAB is a multiplayer platforming game where you grab the air to launch yourself in any direction and promises over 600k user-created levels. To celebrate Halloween, GRAB's introduced some new themed cosmetic items to its store.

Hyper Dash

While Triangle Factory has mostly shifted to Breachers, its free-to-play fast-paced VR multiplayer shooter Hyper Dash is bringing back its Halloween Team Death Match map once more. You can also activate a mutator so everybody in a match has a pumpkin head.

LEGO: Bricktales VR

Following last year's launch on Quest, LEGO: Bricktales VR just added a Halloween update that matches the flatscreen version's equivalent update. That introduces a new spooky swamp diorama, a new storyline where you must assist a mysterious witch, five new construction puzzles, and more.

Medieval Dynasty: New Settlement

Following its recent Quest 3 update and co-op mode announcement, immersive sandbox RPG Medieval Dynasty New Settlement has kicked off a new limited-time Halloween event that's running until November 14. That introduces a new side quest, exclusive decorations, and pumpkins as a new crop.

Monkey Doo

Monkey Doo, an online VR multiplayer game from Clique Games where you swing across vines and throw doo at each other, is celebrating Halloween this year with a new horror mode. Xongo's Revenge involves exploring underground tunnels to rescue lost souls while evading the titular foe's corrupted creature. That's available with the October battle pass as paid DLC.

Oktoberfest: The Official Game

Oktoberfest: The Official Game, a free-to-play social VR game that recently launched on Quest, is celebrating Halloween with a seasonal event. New outfits, spooky balloons, and dangerous food are already available, while a further 'Alpha Bahn' update is coming by the end of October. That will introduce a new roller coaster you can ride and a new song for Brass Band Hero game.

Outta Hand

Launched last year on Quest, Outta Hand evolves Gorilla Tag's physical, gesture-based movement system with new mechanics, offering a 36-level campaign for this platforming adventure. It's now received a 'Spooky Update' with a new skeleton skin, Halloween themes tutorial hat, new main menu visuals, and more.

Panic Room MR

Panic Room MR is an MR horror game from 2080 Games. Designed as a first experience for Quest 3 owners, the initial release includes two fear simulators' - 'Spiders' sees you defend against a home invasion of spiders with room destruction technology, while 'Demons' takes inspiration from 'The Ring' and puts a virtual TV into your environment. That's launching on October 31 for $4.

Phasmophobia

While it's been available for years on Steam Early Access with optional PC VR support, co-op horror game Phasmophobia is coming to PlayStation VR 2 on October 29. The console release coincides with a new Halloween event, Crimson Eye, which goes live on October 28 for PC players.

Population: One

POPULATION: ONE, the free-to-play battle royale VR shooter, is running a Halloween event from October 24 until November 7. This introduces seasonally-themed rewards, "Boo tech" where you can follow enemies across maps as a ghost to scare them, and a 'Statmaster' event that earns you points based to unlock various rewards.

Ragnarock

Developed by WanadevStudio, Ragnarock is a Viking-metal VR rhythm game that involves drumming. This year, a Halloween update is coming on October 24th and features a Hel Hammer alongside two new free songs.

Real VR Fishing

Real VR Fishing announced that a Halloween event is coming up "in the next week." It's currently unclear if this will be a repeat of last year's event, but we'll update this if we find out more.

Richie's Plank Experience

Toast Interactive informed UploadVR that Richie's Plank Experience is receiving a minor update this Halloween focused on the previously released Nightmare Mode. We're told that includes more spiders alongside improved texture and animation tweaks, while the "Dentist Room" will get more realistic lighting and updated animations for the dentist.

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

Recently released on Steam following a previous Quest launch, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire is a horror title from Schell Games. You play as a vampire hunter guided by a mystical book, tasked with slaying these fearsome foes with "distinct peculiarities and inclinations" by quietly disarming traps and navigating puzzles.

Sky Runner

Sky Runner by RudyAA is a mixed reality game that sees you controlling drones across your playspace for a variety of missions. While it's unclear just what exactly is planned just yet, it's receiving a new Halloween update and we'll update this section once we learn more. You can find our previous impressions in the video above.

Stilt

Stilt, VRKiwi's bouncy VR platformer, is launching a new Halloween-themed multiplayer area on October 28. The upcoming update promises a hidden item hunt scattered across this area, two new enemy types, jump scares, and a nighttime setting for the lobby.

Taskmaster VR

Taskmaster VR is kicking off Halloween with a suitably themed "Spooky Season Event," overhauling the house theme and letting you play the entire game with this spooky theme. New tools, objects, easter eggs and outfits for the Taskmaster and his Assistant have been added, and that limited-time event is available now.

The Exorcist: Legion VR

Years after its initial launch, VR horror hit The Exorcist: Legion VR received a brand new epilogue this week just in time for Halloween. While Legion VR is available on most platforms, this new epilogue is currently only confirmed for Quest 2, 3, and 3S.

Undead Citadel

Developed by Dark Curry, Undead Citadel recently arrived on Quest. A medieval-era VR action game that uses physics-based combat, this undead killer features a story mode with over 10 levels, an endless horde mode with online leaderboards, and a sandbox mode.

Yeeps: Hide And Seek

Reminiscent of Gorilla Tag with its social gameplay, the free-to-play VR game Yeeps: Hide and Seek is currently celebrating Halloween with a new 'Monster' game mode. A paid DLC Halloween Bundle with an exclusive witch Doctor outfit, Skullbomb gadget, and more is also live on Quest.

You Can't Scare Me

Developed by LunaBeat, You Can’t Scare Me aims to blend humor with horror for up to four players, featuring eight levels that range from a haunted mansion to an abandoned theme park. One player tries to survive as the 'Haunted,' while the 'Haunters' lay traps and create frightening situations. Haunters are scored on whether they can make the Haunted player scream.

Zero Caliber 2

Launched earlier this year, Zero Caliber 2 is introducing new "Halloween-themed goodies" to the action-packed military shooter. Alongside the pumpkin grenades seen above, this update promises new weapons.

If you'd like to inform us about a VR/MR game we should know about for this article, you can use our contact page to get in touch.