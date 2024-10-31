Pulsargeist Delivers Mixed Reality Horror This Halloween On Apple Vision Pro

If you're after survival horror on Apple Vision Pro this Halloween, Pulsargeist could be the answer.

Created by SXP Studio, Pulsargeist is the recent winner of Vision Hack 2024 for Games & Entertainment. Described as a mixed reality horror game, you're tasked with scanning your surroundings to search for paranormal activity, exploring a dark parallel universe invaded by evil spirits. Clapping your hands will reveal your surroundings but the light fades fast, so you need to be quick.

"You become the target of a relentless entity in your own home. Every room and hallway is part of the terrifying chase, blurring the line between the game and your reality," states the studio.

You can play Pulsargeist in two different ways. The narrative-driven 'Story Mode' promises secrets and intense encounters across five chapters; the first chapter is available for free, while the full game can be unlocked via paid DLC for $9.99. There's also a 'Custom Mode' where you can adjust the difficulty, entity behavior, and other features.

We're certainly not lacking for Halloween games this year across VR and MR gaming, though we've not seen much for Apple Vision Pro beyond Hauntify. If you're after a new horror game or simply want to check out any seasonally themed updates on other headsets, we've got you covered with our VR Halloween round-up below.

Pulsargeist is out now on Apple Vision Pro, and it's also coming to Quest 3 this fall.