Pistol Whip prepares for Halloween with Elixir of Madness on all major VR platforms.

Previously revealed in the latest roadmap, Elixir Of Madness promises "ghastly delights" in time for Halloween, taking inspiration from vintage horror cinema and "seedy absinthe speakeasies."

Focused on electro-swing music with "phantasmagorical" visuals, that begins with 'Halloween Party' on October 5th, soundtracked by Odd Chap. Two more scenes will follow on the 12th and 19th.

Alongside new enemies, Elixir of Madness introduces a Sawed-off Shotgun, Tommy Gun, and Skull Bludgeon. Pistol Whip will also receive three new modifiers. 'Laser Sight' adds a sight for increased accuracy, 'Glitch' promises an added challenge that "forces players to think twice before they shoot," while 'Bullet Graze' rewards you for closely dodging bullets.

Elixir of Madness follows the recent Overdrive Season, which delivered five monthly scenes from April to September - Shred, Nobody Wants You, Good News, Majesty and Work. As seen in the recent roadmap, there's still more Pistol Whip to come. An unnamed second collection will follow in early 2024 that's "tracked by the title’s most adventurous genre yet."

Pistol Whip's Elixir of Madness collection begins next month as a free update on the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2, Pico 4 and PC VR.