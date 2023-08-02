The fourth Pistol Whip Overdrive scene 'Majesty' gives the action-rhythm FPS a medieval twist and it's available today.

Featuring dragons, knights and more, 'Majesty' by Apashe (ft. Wasiu) can be accessed via the Pistol Whip Arcade Mode. Fittingly, this latest scene swaps your gun for a new crossbow. "Players must battle their way through charging knights, a trebuchet barrage, and draconic reinforcements to claim the throne," states Cloudhead in its press release. Here's the new trailer:

Majesty marks the penultimate scene for Overdrive season, which has delivered monthly content updates since May. Beginning with 'Shred' and 'Nobody Wants You,' last month introduced 'Good News.' The final scene currently remains unknown, though it shouldn't be long before we learn more. Judging by the previous monthly release pattern, it seems likely that the last scene will release on September 1.

Pistol Whip's Majesty scene is available now as a free update on Quest 2, PSVR 2, Pico 4 and PC VR.